HorusPay Market Capitalization Hits $184,991.37 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $184,991.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00286581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038941 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.