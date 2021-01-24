Howdoo (UDOO) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

