HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $18,299.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,788.42 or 0.99536240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00025609 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.48 or 0.00768639 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00330335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00156954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003575 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

