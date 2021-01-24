Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 21,983 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,941,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,660,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,741,000 after acquiring an additional 727,112 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

