Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $912,011.05 and approximately $14,147.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00730687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.94 or 0.04349796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

