Humaniq Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,514.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

