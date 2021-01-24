HUNT Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $9.81 million and $4.41 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

