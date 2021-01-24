Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.