Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.