Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.24. 1,285,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

