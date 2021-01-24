Huobi BTC Price Hits $31,679.00 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $152.38 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $31,679.00 or 0.98220903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00056076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00283586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.20 or 0.99839986 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.