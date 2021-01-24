HUSD Price Up 0% This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $379.57 million and $405.39 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.
HUSD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
Buying and Selling HUSD
HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.