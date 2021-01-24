Hush (HUSH) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Hush has a market capitalization of $165,558.16 and approximately $15,203.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00278018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00083614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00034217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

