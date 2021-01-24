Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $34.53 million and $184,146.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,258,740 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

