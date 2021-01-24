Hydro Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00075250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00801052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.56 or 0.04441492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

