HyperCash (HC) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $32.80 million and $16.54 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,170.78 or 0.99745662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00025491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $252.22 or 0.00782006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00329078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00155298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002013 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003577 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,005,996 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars.

