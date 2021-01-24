HyperDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,401.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $3,401.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00055847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00291368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039749 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

