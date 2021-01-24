Hyperion Price Down 41.6% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.49 million and $18,700.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 coins and its circulating supply is 41,363,397 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.