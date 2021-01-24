HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $20,655.72 and approximately $19.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00855020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.97 or 0.04469116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018053 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

