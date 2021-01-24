I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 20.7% Lower This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $900,066.49 and approximately $2,377.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00332547 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003684 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.80 or 0.01552718 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,651,744 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

