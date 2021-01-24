Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.61 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

