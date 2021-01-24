Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after acquiring an additional 537,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.26.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

