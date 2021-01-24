ichi.farm 24 Hour Volume Hits $119,942.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00012019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $119,942.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

