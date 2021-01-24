ichi.farm 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,942.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00013897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.30 million and $11,942.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

