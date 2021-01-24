ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.60 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002376 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $443.28 million and $52.60 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,182,798 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.