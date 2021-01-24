Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,594.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

