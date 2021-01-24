Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00005717 BTC on popular exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $91.64 million and $423,618.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00130304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039822 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

