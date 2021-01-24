IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $22.38 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00836162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.59 or 0.04475928 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017945 BTC.

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

