Idle Price Reaches $5.95 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00018305 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $251,487.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00129813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00076492 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070293 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,498.18 or 1.00062224 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,640 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.