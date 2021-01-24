Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IDRSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

IDRSF opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.