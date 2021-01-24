IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

IGM Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

