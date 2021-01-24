IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 486.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

