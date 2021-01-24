Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

