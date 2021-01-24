ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $316,092.23

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $316,092.23 and approximately $151,267.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000152 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,811,774 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

