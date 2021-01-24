IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 310.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.