Impleum Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $42,631.38 and approximately $66.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050649 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,020,391 coins and its circulating supply is 8,913,445 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.