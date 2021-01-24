Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.0623

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $898.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.58 or 1.02369932 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

