Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.94.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $97.89 on Friday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

