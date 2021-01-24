Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 2,252 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

