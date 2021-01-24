Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

