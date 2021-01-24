Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 9,609 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

