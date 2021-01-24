Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,695. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $172.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.11.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

