Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.