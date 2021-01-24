Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $135.52 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $8.88 or 0.00027790 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $135.52 million and approximately $30.94 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00055537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00283016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071428 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.21 or 1.02072573 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.