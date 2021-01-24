Ink Market Capitalization Hits $207,087.76 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 59% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $207,087.76 and approximately $34,610.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00054466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128233 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00275849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039630 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

