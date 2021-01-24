Ink Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $294,786.87 and approximately $47,640.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00280372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069563 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.08 or 1.00121181 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.