Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0014

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $580,980.22 and approximately $33,754.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.