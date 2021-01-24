Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,658 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 54.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

UAPR opened at $25.00 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

