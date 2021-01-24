INO COIN Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $448,059.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00017810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

