Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

NSIT opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

