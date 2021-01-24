Insight Protocol (INX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 84.8% higher against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.63 million and $123,849.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00811647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.67 or 0.04481075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

